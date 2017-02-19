Four Children Injured In Chouteau House Fire

Six people were hospitalized after a house fire in Chouteau. Two children were flown to Shriners Hospital for Children Burn Center in Galveston with serious burns.

By the time firefighters got to the house, they say everyone was out.

But at the time of the fire, four children - ages one, two, four and seven - were inside.

"There was one kid that literally from the shoulders down, his skin was just peeled all the way to his fingertips," said neighbor Rebekah Hathcoat.

Police say the utilities at the house are turned off and that the family had several candles burning.

"Whether it's intentional or not, we don't know, so like I said, the investigation is still open and underway so we will be looking at all possibilities," said Chouteau Police Department Chief Michael Reese.

Relatives say two of the children have severe burns, and police say the parents went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

"The dad was laying on the ground - he didn't look like he was breathing. The mom was walking with the littler one," Hathcoat said.

The Chouteau Fire Chief says neighbors helped get all four children out of the house, bringing them across the street, away from the fire.

"There was just so many kids. My mind was blank. I was like 'okay what do I do? Where do I start?' I mean, it was just, it was horrible," Hathcoat said.

Hathcoat says she took action.

"Grabbed one of the kids to put on the porch to get a better look at him. One of the littler boys' hair was just smoldering, i was trying to pat it and put it out," she said.

Before ambulances got there, Hathcoat says she and other neighbors stayed close to the kids, and tried to keep them calm.

"We love you, you know, you're gonna be okay," she said.

Reese says after taking a look inside the house, he seen most of the damage in the living room.

"From what I understand, it's a rental house. So I don't know where the family is gonna go after that," he said.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.