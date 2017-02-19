Showers And Storms Expected In Northeast Oklahoma

We’ve got quite the mixed bag of weather on the way for our Sunday! Fog, clouds, sun, and storms are all in the cards as we wrap up the weekend.

Areas of fog or drizzle will be possible through most of the morning hours, with some areas experiencing visibility under one mile at times. Most fog will be lifting by the late morning hours as southeast winds begin to increase.

Mostly cloudy skies will be left behind as the fog lifts, though much like Saturday we should again see at least some afternoon peeks of sunshine in parts of eastern Oklahoma. Temperatures will once again be unseasonably mild with highs ranging from the upper 60s under cloudier skies to low 70s under sunnier skies.

By late afternoon and into the evening a few scattered storms are expected to develop across north Texas and south-central Oklahoma, where one or two strong to severe storms could occur. Showers and storms are expected to expand and then shift into eastern Oklahoma later tonight.

Rain appears most likely in the Tulsa metro around the midnight hour and through the overnight period before gradually shifting east Monday morning. The threat for severe weather in eastern Oklahoma is very low, but don’t be surprised if you at least hear some rumbles of thunder overnight or into early Monday morning.

With showers and storms steadily clearing out of eastern Oklahoma during the day Monday, we’ll return back to more well above normal temperatures with highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s by Monday afternoon! And there will be plenty more warmth where that came from, as a steady warming trend this week could push our highs to near 80 degrees by Thursday!

We do see signs of a stronger cold front arriving sometime next Friday, which will usher in some noticeably cooler air by next weekend and at least bring us back down to “normal” for a little while!