Juveniles Lead OHP On High-Speed Tulsa Chase

Two juveniles are in trouble Sunday, February 19, after leading a trooper on a high speed chase through Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a trooper tried pull over a car for a traffic violation near 31st and Mingo just before 5 a.m.

The car took off, instead - starting a pursuit that went up to speeds of 90 miles per hour. OHP said the car was driving in the wrong lane of traffic, so the trooper to use a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop the car.

The trooper said two juveniles got out and ran after the car crashed into a tree near 51st and Sheridan. With the help of Tulsa Police, the minors were caught and taken into custody.

Police say neither boy had a driver's license.