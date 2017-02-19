Berryhill Waterline Project May Lower Pressure Sunday

A waterline tie-in project on West 41st Street may affect water pressure in the Berryhill area Sunday, February 19, 2017.

If you live in the Berryhill area west of 41st West Avenue between 21st and 51st, you might feel a drop in water pressure because of the project.

Crews are tying in a 16-inch waterline along West 41st Street from 9 a.m. to mid afternoon.