Little Britches Rodeo Brings Crowds To Osage County

Hold on to your hats, folks - the Little Britches are in Green Country this weekend. The Little Britches Rodeo is going on at the Osage County fairgrounds. Cowboys and cowgirls ages 5 to 18 are competing in everything from bull riding and barrel racing to calf roping and goat tying.

The event has brought in folks from about seven states.

The property manager says every horse stall is full with at least a 1,000 people in Pawhuska for the rodeo. You can stop by to check out the Little Britches Sunday, February 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

And we want to thank Angel Ohmart for sending us this video - from a few of yesterday's events.