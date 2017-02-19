Dog Rescued In Owasso House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Dog Rescued In Owasso House Fire

Posted: Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Owasso firefighters rescued a pup from a duplex fire Sunday, February 19, 2017. Firefighters were called to the 18000 block of North 117th East Avenue North around 12 p.m.

Residents escaped, but a dog was inside the half of the duplex that burned. The dog was initially unresponsive, but firefighters gave him oxygen and revived him. They believe the dog will be fine.

There was a cat on the other side of the duplex which they also saved.

Cyndi Knoten of Owassoisms said she was driving by the house and saw the fire which appeared to have started in the garage. She called 911.

"There were two people attempting to put it out with garden hoses," she said.

The American Red Cross was contacted. There is significant damage to the property.

