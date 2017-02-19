Tulsa Desi Wok Catches Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Desi Wok Catches Fire

The fire started to the kitchen and spread to the roof.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa firefighters responded to a business fire at 3900 South Hudson. Firefighters said heavy flames were coming from Desi Wok restaurant when they arrived.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen and spread to the point where it was above the fire suppression system. It was mainly contained to the vent hood area which firefighters said made access difficult.

The fire quickly spread to the food. TFD got onto the roof and opened it to access the fire.

Both employees and customers were able to get out of the building safely.

Firefighters set up fans to air out the smoke filled business. The business will be closed until repairs can be made, a spokesperson at the scene said.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
