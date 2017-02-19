Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Punishment For Child - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Punishment For Child Murderers

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Hundreds of people are joining a petition to change the death penalty requirements in Oklahoma.

This after a 19-month old baby died from a skull fracture last summer. 

Tulsa dentist, Bert Franklin is on trial for baby Lincoln's murder but the longest sentence he could possibly face is life in prison. 

Lincoln's mother created a petition asking to add child murder as a qualifier for capital punishment in the state.

The petition has nearly 700 signatures.

The petition may be viewed here at change.org.

