Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Punishment For Child Murderers

Hundreds of people are joining a petition to change the death penalty requirements in Oklahoma.

This after a 19-month old baby died from a skull fracture last summer.

Tulsa dentist, Bert Franklin is on trial for baby Lincoln's murder but the longest sentence he could possibly face is life in prison.

Lincoln's mother created a petition asking to add child murder as a qualifier for capital punishment in the state.

The petition has nearly 700 signatures.

The petition may be viewed here at change.org.