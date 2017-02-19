'The Horse Logger' Makes Stop In Hominy On Cross-Country Ride - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

HOMINY, Oklahoma -

At 3 miles per hour in a horse-drawn wagon, a Montana man is making his way across America for the fourth time.

Lee "The Horse Logger" and his team took a break Sunday evening in Hominy.

Lee and his trio of horses are calling Hominy home for the night, but for the last 10 years, they've been traveling across the country. 

He doesn't necessarily have a message but he said he hopes people can take that sometimes you have to get out there and make life happen on your own.

Fey, Alice and Dink weigh a little under 2,000 lbs. each. 

They are Suffolk punch plow horses but instead of tending to the fields, they tend to their owner, Lee "The Horse Logger."

"August 9th, 2006, my friends dropped me on the west side of the Rocky Mountains and we just started traveling. And the adventures began from there," Lee said. 

In 10 years, Lee and his horses have traveled over 16,000 miles. In the past decade, multiple horses of Lee's have since retired. 

All the while pulling a nearly 8,000 lb. homemade wagon that Lee calls home.

Most of the traveling is down rural roads and through small communities. 

They take breaks when they can.

"These guys are bred to do that and they like it," Lee said. "You get them out there and they are happy."

Lee and his team are on the road all year looking for logging work where they can find it.

Before becoming a country-wide traveler, Lee and his horses were loggers in Montana. 

But he lost his job in 2006 when 70 percent of the timber industry crashed. 

"I have to have a job," Lee said. "...Driving horses you don't need a lot of money, just enough to keep them fed and keep adding and do a little bit of things."

He said it's not always easy but if you love it, you'll make it work.

"We've made it we've done a lot of little jobs we've done fire wood jobs we do what ever."

Lee said the work he does is hard but his biggest challenge is making sure he and his horses are fed. 

You can follow Lee The Horse Logger on his Facebook page

PayPal: leehorselogger@gmail.com

