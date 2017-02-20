Spring Weather Returns This Week

I’ll keep the early morning update brief. A round of showers and storms will continue to move across part of eastern OK this morning before exiting the region by midday. A few severe storms occurred overnight to our southwest but other than a few strong storms across southern OK early this morning, no severe storms are expected in our immediate area of northeastern OK.

After this morning’s showers and storms, we’re looking at pleasant spring like weather remaining for almost the entire week.

Another strong system will move across the plains Thursday into Friday but the impact will mainly be temps and wind for our immediate area. Late in the approaching weekend a much stronger looking system may impact the state with higher rain and storm chances.

Track The Storms With WARN Interactive Radar

Temperatures will start in the 60s and will top out in the upper 60s or lower 70s this afternoon with clouds clearing from the west to southeast later today. We may have some patchy fog early Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the lower to mid-70s. Pleasant weather is likely to remain for the entire week with above average readings (in the upper 70s near 80) through Thursday.

A strong storm system will bring a slight chance of storms into the northern part of the state Thursday night and early Friday morning along with very windy conditions across Oklahoma. Fire danger issues will increase during this period with a modest cool down Friday behind the front. Temperatures Friday morning will start in the upper 40 s and end with highs in the mid or upper 50s. Colder air will move into the state Saturday with lows near freezing and highs in the upper 40 s and lower 50s.

Another strong storm system will move into the area Sunday night into next Monday morning with a round of storms possible.