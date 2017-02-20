Spring Weather Returns This Week - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Spring Weather Returns This Week

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

I’ll keep the early morning update brief.  A round of showers and storms will continue to move across part of eastern OK this morning before exiting the region by midday.  A few severe storms occurred overnight to our southwest but other than a few strong storms across southern OK early this morning, no severe storms are expected in our immediate area of northeastern OK.

After this morning’s showers and storms, we’re looking at pleasant spring like weather remaining for almost the entire week. 

Another strong system will move across the plains Thursday into Friday but the impact will mainly be temps and wind for our immediate area.   Late in the approaching weekend a much stronger looking system may impact the state with higher rain and storm chances.

Track The Storms With WARN Interactive Radar

Temperatures will start in the 60s and will top out in the upper 60s or lower 70s this afternoon with clouds clearing from the west to southeast later today.  We may have some patchy fog early Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the lower to mid-70s.  Pleasant weather is likely to remain for the entire week with above average readings (in the upper 70s near 80) through Thursday.  

A strong storm system will bring a slight chance of storms into the northern part of the state Thursday night and early Friday morning along with very windy conditions across Oklahoma.   Fire danger issues will increase during this period with a modest cool down Friday behind the front.  Temperatures Friday morning will start in the upper 40 s and end with highs in the mid or upper 50s.  Colder air will move into the state Saturday with lows near freezing and highs in the upper 40 s and lower 50s.  

Another strong storm system will move into the area Sunday night into next Monday morning with a round of storms possible. 

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.