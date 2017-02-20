Two Crashes Take Place On U.S. Highway 75 In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Two Crashes Take Place On U.S. Highway 75 In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
The second of two crashes on Highway 75. The other is on the other side of the fire truck. The second of two crashes on Highway 75. The other is on the other side of the fire truck.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two crashes took place on southbound Highway 75 just south of the Red Fork split around 7:30 a.m. Monday, February 20. Two cars collided around the 3700 block, then a 3-car crash followed further north.

It's believed there may be an injury in the two-car crash. EMSA responded to that scene, but we weren't sure if anyone was transported.

There were children in one of the cars involved in the three-car collision, but they all appeared to be OK.

Operation Slick Streets had been declared about 15 minutes before the crashes. The Department of Public Safety reminds drivers to slow down and leave plenty of room between cars in wet weather.

The wrecks cleared around 8:20 a.m.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.