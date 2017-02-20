Two Crashes Take Place On U.S. Highway 75 In Tulsa

The second of two crashes on Highway 75. The other is on the other side of the fire truck.

Two crashes took place on southbound Highway 75 just south of the Red Fork split around 7:30 a.m. Monday, February 20. Two cars collided around the 3700 block, then a 3-car crash followed further north.

It's believed there may be an injury in the two-car crash. EMSA responded to that scene, but we weren't sure if anyone was transported.

There were children in one of the cars involved in the three-car collision, but they all appeared to be OK.

Operation Slick Streets had been declared about 15 minutes before the crashes. The Department of Public Safety reminds drivers to slow down and leave plenty of room between cars in wet weather.

The wrecks cleared around 8:20 a.m.