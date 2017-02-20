Two Sets Of Human Remains Found Near Siloam Springs

Two bodies were found near Siloam Springs over the weekend.

Arkansas deputies have found two unidentified bodies near Siloam Springs. The Benton County Sheriff says a deer hunter found one body Saturday.

Deputies found another set of remains Sunday. Both were in the area of Lookout Tower Road near Siloam Springs, KFSM 5 News reports.

Both sets of remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies. Neither has been identified.

Benton County Sheriff's Office said it is an ongoing investigation.