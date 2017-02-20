Two Sets Of Human Remains Found Near Siloam Springs - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Two Sets Of Human Remains Found Near Siloam Springs

Posted: Updated:
By: KFSM
Two bodies were found near Siloam Springs over the weekend. Two bodies were found near Siloam Springs over the weekend.
SILOAM SPRINGS, Arkansas -

Arkansas deputies have found two unidentified bodies near Siloam Springs. The Benton County Sheriff says a deer hunter found one body Saturday.

Deputies found another set of remains Sunday. Both were in the area of Lookout Tower Road near Siloam Springs, KFSM 5 News reports.

Both sets of remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies. Neither has been identified. 

Benton County Sheriff's Office said it is an ongoing investigation.

