Tulsa Officers Involved In Shooting Of Rape Suspect Identified - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Officers Involved In Shooting Of Rape Suspect Identified

Posted: Updated:
David English David English
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police Department named the three officers involved in the shooting of David English on Friday, February 17. English, a 34-year-old Claremore man, was wanted on several felony counts including rape, kidnapping and domestic assault.

The officers are Jered Metzger, 29; Greggory McClintock, 44; and Chad Murtaugh, 38. One of the officers has been on the job 17 years, one, 11 years and one, four years.

It started Friday afternoon when members of the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force was watching an apartment in south Tulsa for English. They didn't want to arrest him at the apartment for fear children were nearby, so once they saw him get into a vehicle, they decided to have patrol officers pull him over for the arrest.

He didn't initially stop, and the chase went on to east Tulsa. Police said English avoided stop sticks then pulled into a parking lot and immediately got out of his vehicle and walked quickly towards officers with a knife in his hand.

2/18/2017 Related Story: Rape Victim Connected To Deadly Police Chase Describes Torture

All three officers fired at the same moment. They are all on routine paid suspension pending the outcome of both the criminal investigation and internal affairs investigation.

A  woman told Claremore police that on February 14, English tied her up with a rope, wrapped around her neck and hands in a way that would choke her if she moved her arms.

She says he also used a butane torch to burn her legs, poured so much water on her face she feared she would drown, hit her with his fist and struck her with other objects including a walking cane and plastic tubing apparatus.

The victim says two days later, English raped her.

Family and friends tell us the suspect David English leaves behind a 13-year-old son and was a combat veteran. He suffered from PTSD and tried to get help, they say.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.