Tulsa Officers Involved In Shooting Of Rape Suspect Identified

Tulsa Police Department named the three officers involved in the shooting of David English on Friday, February 17. English, a 34-year-old Claremore man, was wanted on several felony counts including rape, kidnapping and domestic assault.

The officers are Jered Metzger, 29; Greggory McClintock, 44; and Chad Murtaugh, 38. One of the officers has been on the job 17 years, one, 11 years and one, four years.

It started Friday afternoon when members of the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force was watching an apartment in south Tulsa for English. They didn't want to arrest him at the apartment for fear children were nearby, so once they saw him get into a vehicle, they decided to have patrol officers pull him over for the arrest.

He didn't initially stop, and the chase went on to east Tulsa. Police said English avoided stop sticks then pulled into a parking lot and immediately got out of his vehicle and walked quickly towards officers with a knife in his hand.

All three officers fired at the same moment. They are all on routine paid suspension pending the outcome of both the criminal investigation and internal affairs investigation.

A woman told Claremore police that on February 14, English tied her up with a rope, wrapped around her neck and hands in a way that would choke her if she moved her arms.

She says he also used a butane torch to burn her legs, poured so much water on her face she feared she would drown, hit her with his fist and struck her with other objects including a walking cane and plastic tubing apparatus.

The victim says two days later, English raped her.

Family and friends tell us the suspect David English leaves behind a 13-year-old son and was a combat veteran. He suffered from PTSD and tried to get help, they say.