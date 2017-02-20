TPD Seeks Person Of Interest In Credit Card Theft

The Tulsa Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit needs help identifying a person of interest in a stolen credit card case. TPD said the person of interest used a stolen credit card at a local Tulsa business.

If you can identify the person, please contact Det. Sgt. Ali Maurer at amaurer@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-1220.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS with any information. Reference Case #2017-002382