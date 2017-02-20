Claremore Woman Says Man Tried To Abduct Her Son

Rogers County Sheriff's Office is investigating the possible attempted abduction of a Claremore boy playing in his yard Sunday, February 19. A woman told deputies her sons, ages 7 and 5, were in the front yard of their home on South 4120 Road around 5:30 p.m. when a white sedan stopped partly in their driveway.

The man driving the car told her 7-year-old son to get in the car, she reported. The boy refused, then went inside to tell his father, according to an incident report. The mother called authorities after she got home later that night.

The mother also told officers her son generally does not exaggerate or make up stories.

The boy described the vehicle as a white, four-door sedan with dark windows. The boy also said there was a skull sticker on the back glass, the incident report states.

He said the man was wearing a hat, and a blonde woman was in the front passenger seat. There were three children in the back of the sedan, according to the 7-year-old boy.

Deputies looked for the vehicle but were not able to locate it.