OHP Recruits For 65th Academy As It Faces Trooper Shortage

Trooper Dwight Durant said, "We have people retiring every day and we're not bringing on new people. We're losing the leadership. We're losing the manpower."

Right now there are about 800 troopers patrolling the entire state of Oklahoma - it's a huge deficit considering the City of Tulsa alone has roughly 750 officers.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is recruiting more troopers even though they’re not sure they’ll have the money to train them.

With more state budget cuts looming, the next OHP academy is in limbo.

Right now there are not enough troopers to fully monitor the highways, and with 26 percent of the current staff eligible to retire, far fewer troopers could be on the roads by next year.

With more than 30,000 lane miles of highway to cover, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stays busy.

Troopers are now limited to driving 100 miles per day because of budget cuts – that, combined with dwindling numbers, makes doing their job effectively harder.

Durant said the state is hoping to improve those numbers by recruiting new troopers.

"It's imperative that we find self-motivated people who are responsible. You have a lot of freedom in this job and you need someone that's going to be able to handle that freedom," he said.

"Maybe we're only hiring 40 or 50, but those numbers are huge just helping us keep our heads above water," Durant said.

The application process is strenuous - candidates have to pass an extensive background check and meet a long list of requirements.

People chosen will then go to the academy starting in January 2018, if there is one. Everything depends on if the state budget will allow it.

Durant said, "Not preparing for one and not putting out the application, not going through the hiring process of vetting individuals that are trying to get on, that takes six months, so to not go ahead and move forward would be foolish."

Applications are being accepted until the end of June. By then, OHP will know if they'll be able to go ahead with the new academy.

Those interested in joining the Oklahoma Highway Patrol can contact a recruiter or apply online at jointheohp.com. You can also find more information here.