NBA All-Star Game: Russell Westbrook Scores 41 Points As West Beats East

Russell Westbrook tallied 41 points, five rebounds and seven assists as the West beat the East, 192-182 in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

Westbrook came off the bench to play 20 minutes in the win and made 16-of-26 field goal attempts. Anthony Davis led the West with 52 points in 32 minutes of action to earn MVP honors.

The most interesting moment of the night came in the first quarter when Westbrook passed to Kevin Durant, who gave it right back to Westbrook for an emphatic alley-oop slam. It not only broke the ice for both guys, but the West bench jumped up in celebration.

Just like old times...?? pic.twitter.com/bo2tt2mkkh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2017

Westbrook dazzled the crowd in the third quarter by knocking down four 3-pointers, then opened the fourth with another money ball to ignite the crowd inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Westbrook and the Thunder will be back in action on Friday night when the Lakers come to OKC.