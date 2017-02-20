Vandals Strike Bartlesville Neighborhood - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Vandals Strike Bartlesville Neighborhood

Bartlesville Police are working to stop a vandalism spree and officers trying to find out who damaged several people's properties and vehicles.

Several residents woke up this morning to see find their car windows shot out.

Others had damage to their homes, all from what police said was a two-day vandalism spree and the suspects are still on the loose. 

Bartlesville resident Rey Selina was relaxing at home when he heard a car speeding through his neighborhood.

"I heard loud music too, and that isn't something we normally hear in this neighborhood it stays pretty quiet," Selina said. 

So Selina went outside to check it out. 

"I watched this car just fly right through here," he said. 

The next morning three of his neighbors woke up to shattered windshields, and they weren't the only ones.

Police said they have received multiple reports of vandalized property since Sunday night around 8 p.m., and they believe the crimes are all connected.

"I feel for them. I understand, and we are working at it," said Sgt. Robert Boals. "It is just gonna take us some time."  

Selina said he isn't sure if the car he heard Sunday night is to blame for the vandalism.

"I think it's just random kids being bored," Selina said. 

But, he said he is ready for the crime to stop.

"You don't wanna have to like lock everything up and be on your toes and people just need to learn to leave people's things alone," Selina said.  

Detectives said they don't have any leads so far, but they're asking anyone with information to call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001. 

