Family Of Man Shot, Killed By Police Say He Was a Struggling Vet - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Family Of Man Shot, Killed By Police Say He Was a Struggling Veteran

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Friends and family shared new details about the man shot and killed by Tulsa Police Friday after a short chase. 

We've learned the officers names are Greg McClintock, Chad Murtaugh and Jered Metzger, with 17, 11 and four years of experience respectively.

The suspect's family and friends want people to know the man who was shot was more than just what people saw in the video.

2/20/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Officers Involved In Shooting Of Rape Suspect Identified

Officers were trying to arrest David English after police said he beat, raped and tortured a woman in his home. They said her injuries and evidence at the scene backed up her claims.

Records show after English's first two drug cases, he was given a chance to attend veteran's drug court but got kicked out for violating the rules, so was on a four-year suspended sentence when he picked up his third drug case.

Family members said there's more to English than those criminal charges.

One said after English attended his grandmother's funeral last Thursday, he said it was all too much. She believes he wanted suicide by cop.

Family members said English was a sweet little boy who loved his family, played the guitar and had the voice of an angel. They said he'd often sing the national anthem at local basketball games.

They said he was an Army veteran who served many tours in combat and had trouble transitioning back into civilian life. They said he might've had a beautiful soul, but also had his share of demons, that PTSD and drugs turned him into someone they did not recognize.

Several people posted on English's facebook page as they learned of his death.

"One of the kindest souls I ever met," one poster wrote. 

"The angels of the Lord have you now," another wrote. 

"He was a son, brother, uncle, father, veteran and will always be my hero," said another. 

The family says English leaves behind a 13-year-old son.

News On 6 Crime Reporter Lori Fullbright called the VA to see what, if any help English requested or received, but they're closed Monday for President's Day.

News On 6 has also requested the dash cam footage from the shooting. 

The officers remain on routine leave and face a criminal investigation and internal affairs investigation.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.