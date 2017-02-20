Family Of Man Shot, Killed By Police Say He Was a Struggling Veteran

Friends and family shared new details about the man shot and killed by Tulsa Police Friday after a short chase.

We've learned the officers names are Greg McClintock, Chad Murtaugh and Jered Metzger, with 17, 11 and four years of experience respectively.

The suspect's family and friends want people to know the man who was shot was more than just what people saw in the video.

2/20/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Officers Involved In Shooting Of Rape Suspect Identified

Officers were trying to arrest David English after police said he beat, raped and tortured a woman in his home. They said her injuries and evidence at the scene backed up her claims.

Records show after English's first two drug cases, he was given a chance to attend veteran's drug court but got kicked out for violating the rules, so was on a four-year suspended sentence when he picked up his third drug case.

Family members said there's more to English than those criminal charges.

One said after English attended his grandmother's funeral last Thursday, he said it was all too much. She believes he wanted suicide by cop.

Family members said English was a sweet little boy who loved his family, played the guitar and had the voice of an angel. They said he'd often sing the national anthem at local basketball games.

They said he was an Army veteran who served many tours in combat and had trouble transitioning back into civilian life. They said he might've had a beautiful soul, but also had his share of demons, that PTSD and drugs turned him into someone they did not recognize.

Several people posted on English's facebook page as they learned of his death.

"One of the kindest souls I ever met," one poster wrote.

"The angels of the Lord have you now," another wrote.

"He was a son, brother, uncle, father, veteran and will always be my hero," said another.

The family says English leaves behind a 13-year-old son.

News On 6 Crime Reporter Lori Fullbright called the VA to see what, if any help English requested or received, but they're closed Monday for President's Day.

News On 6 has also requested the dash cam footage from the shooting.

The officers remain on routine leave and face a criminal investigation and internal affairs investigation.