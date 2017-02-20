Bartlesville School Board Approves Elimination Of 4 Administrative Positions

Monday night, the Bartlesville School Board approved a plan to eliminate four administrative positions at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.

The board approved the elimination of Director of Athletics, Assistant Director of Athletics, Bruin Academy Dean and one of the four Assistant Principal positions at Bartlesville High School.

A news release says a new combined position of Bruin Academy Principal and Assistant Director of Athletics will be created and filled.

Each person impacted by the elimination of the four positions will be able to apply for the two new ones.

Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley recommended the changes, not because the employees in the positions had done anything wrong, but because of financial reasons.

According to the news release, McCauley said the streamlining would “reduce annual district expenditures by approximately $160,000, adding to $292,000 in annual savings created by the elimination of three central office administrative positions.”

The release also says McCauley does not anticipate any other significant personnel reductions will be needed.