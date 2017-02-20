Rogers County Deputies Investigating After Dog Shot, Killed

"I looked outside and the car, it drove 90-to-nothing, down that way, and then it went down that road," she said.

They said just before midnight Friday, someone drove up to their fence line in a dark SUV, turned off their headlights and shined a flashlight on their dog Sadie.

Over the weekend, 15-year-old Saundra Rittgers and her family had to bury their family pet.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case just south of Inola. They say someone shot and killed a family's dog and then sped off.

The dog's owners said they thought they heard a gunshot outside their house late Friday night, but it wasn't until Rogers County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at their front door -- their worst fears were confirmed.

They called out to her, to get her to come closer, then, they fired one shot into her shoulder.

"I heard a 'pop!' and I asked Mom, 'Did you hear the pop,'" Rittgers said.

It was so dark, Rittgers’ family had no idea what happened.

But neighbors who were outside at the time saw the whole thing and called 911.

The car took off, leaving Sadie to die, as she dragged herself back to the house.

Rittgers said, "They didn't let me outside because I was screaming, and I went in and told my two sisters, and we kind of cried and have still been crying, for days."

She said Sadie normally stayed inside, even slept with her at night. She'd been in the family for over 10 years.

"It's like missing part of your family," Rittgers said.

If you have any information about the case, you're asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office at 918-342-9700.