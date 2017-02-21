Morning Fog & Afternoon Sunshine Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Morning Fog & Afternoon Sunshine Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The pattern will keep us in a spring like pattern for the rest of the week with highs moving into the mid-70's today and into the upper 70's or lower 80's Wednesday and Thursday.  The Thursday night and Friday morning system will bring very windy conditions across the state along with increasing fire danger statewide despite the recent rainfall.   We’re also tracking another strong looking storm system Sunday night into early next week.  Both of these systems will bring very dynamic energy into the state but it’s the 2nd one that will increase our rain and storm chances across eastern Oklahoma.  

The upper air trough that brought showers and storms to the state yesterday is now to the east of our area.  A surface cold front is moving across the state this morning but will only bring a wind shift from the northwest.  No cold air advection (horizontal movement of air) will occur today.   Some fog will remain likely for the next few hours across east-central and southeastern OK before eroding as slightly drier air mixes into the region.   Highs this afternoon will rebound into the lower and mid-70s along with sunshine and north winds around 5 to 15 mph.

The upper air flow will quickly bring a strong looking upper trough across the inter mountain region Thursday while ejecting into the central plains Friday.   The surface pressures will quickly drop Wednesday night into Thursday with strong south to southwest winds developing across the state.   The combination of dry vegetation and low humidity during the afternoon combined with the temps in the upper 70's and lower 80's will create a rather high fire danger across most of the state.   Red Flag warnings may be required for some locations.

The passage of the upper level system Friday will shove a surface front into the state early Friday morning with northwest winds and cooler air.   I have elected to remain slightly below the model output regarding the highs but may end up bringing these numbers up slightly due to the influence of a down sloping component in the wind flow.  

Saturday mornings lows will be near freezing with highs in the lower to mid-50's.   But another very strong looking upper level trough will near the plains Sunday and this will bring strong south winds into the region Sunday into Monday along with an increasing chance of showers or storms.  The data has flipped a little regarding the exact parameters compared with yesterday’s runs, but enough consistency remains to include a slight chance of showers or storms early next week. 

A quick word about the next few weeks.   The pattern has been very progressive across most of the nation.   This has brought several fronts across the state but our moisture content has been lacking due to the fronts quickly pushing any significant moisture into Texas or the southern U.S.   It’s just a matter of time that our atmosphere will have time to recover with moisture before one of these systems ejects across the state.  

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

