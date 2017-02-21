Ada's East Central University Names New President

East Central University's next president is the Oklahoma school's current university provost and vice president of academic affairs.

On Monday, the Regional University System of Oklahoma selected Dr. Katricia Pierson as the school's new president.

She'll replace John Hargrave who took office in 2009.

East Central University news release

Pierson is the ninth president in the East Central University's 108-year history, and she's the first female to hold the position. In 2011, Pierson joined ECU as assistant vice president of academic affairs.

Dr. Katricia Pierson will become the official president on March 1, 2017.