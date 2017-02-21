Tulsa Man Arrested In New Mexico Stabbing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Arrested In New Mexico Stabbing

Posted: Updated:
Gregory Dozier [KRQE] Gregory Dozier [KRQE]
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -

A Tulsa man wanted for violating a protective order in Oklahoma is back in an Albuquerque jail after police say he stabbed another man on a city bus 25 times last month.

This is the second time in a month that Gregory Dozier, 62, has been arrested in connection with the stabbing incident.

In January, Dozier was caught on surveillance video stabbing a man on a Albuquerque city bus.

He was arrested weeks later, but then released when a judge said Dozier wasn't a threat and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor.

When he failed to show up to get the monitor, police arrested Dozier again.  

Dozier remains in jail after a records check turned up a 2016 arrest warrant for failing to appear for a Tulsa County court hearing.

