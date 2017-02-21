Tulsa Attorney Forms Committee For 2018 Oklahoma Governor's Race

Former federal prosecutor and Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson says he's formed an exploratory committee for next year's governor's race.

Richardson, who donated more than $2 million to his own campaign for governor in 2002, made the announcement Tuesday.

Richardson ran as an independent in 2002 against Democrat Brad Henry and Republican Steve Largent and won more than 14 percent of the vote in the race that was won by Henry.

Gary Richardson said Tuesday that he'll "explore the viability of a run for the GOP nomination" next year.

Richardson served as U.S. attorney under President Ronald Reagan before founding his own law firm.

Gov. Mary Fallin can't run again because of term limits. Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb is also viewed as a likely candidate in the governor's race.

