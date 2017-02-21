City Council Continues Meeting On Helmerich Park Development To March

After going into executive session, the Tulsa City Council did not reach a decision on development at Helmerich Park.

Instead, they continued the meeting to March 1st, 2017, at 5 p.m.

The City made a deal to sell part of the park two years ago, but a key decision at City Council has it on hold, for now.

The council heard from dozens of people opposed to development at the park – a handful supporting it, but ultimately decided they need more time to decide what to do next.

Two years after the City agreed to sell part of Helmerich Park, for the first time the public had some input.

Tom Brown: “I believe that none of the parkland along the river should be sold, ever.”

Scott Trizza: “I'm not against the development. I'm against the City selling the land.”

John Kelley Warren: “I like how these developers have laid out their plan. I think it's smart.”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he's after the middle ground in what he said was a flawed process from the last mayor.

“They did practically nothing to engage the public in the discussion. And when questioned, presented the park as a dump and said we should be grateful to develop it,” Bynum said.

In Bynum's presentation of the full plan, he said the development plan is different than the originally proposed plan.

In the revised plan, a coffee shop would be on the corner, parking would be shielded from the view along 71st and along Riverside by grassy berms.

Windows would be installed on the side of a proposed sporting goods store facing the river.

Some opponents to the development voiced concern at the idea of another sports store in Tulsa, and one speaker even mentioned the recent announcement of pending bankruptcy by Gander Mountain.

Bynum said the revised plan also includes the addition of 150 trees to the area.

"The end result of these changes compares favorably not just to what was previously under consideration, but also to the plan contemplated in the Arkansas River Corridor Master Plan embraced by the plaintiffs in the lawsuit," Bynum said. "Just to compare to that latter plan: this plan would have less parking spaces, less building space, and more trees than the plan supported by the plaintiffs."

Bynum said the value of the sale to the park itself is also different.

"In his donation for the park, Mr. Helmerich wrote a note saying that if any of the park were ever sold the proceeds would be used for the balance of the park," Bynum said. "We would honor that by dedicating all of the proceeds from the sale - just shy of $1.5 million - to enhance recreational uses at Helmerich Park.

"I would ask that the Council lead a public process to determine how the citizens prefer to use those funds, and I would also ask for our philanthropic community's support in matching those funds. The first $100,000 toward that match will be made by the developer as part of this proposal."

He cautioned against the message sent by trying to back out of it.

Bynum said, “And Tulsa emerges with yet another mark against our community as a place where it is difficult to do business.”

The council heard speakers argue over development and preservation, but their choice was to simply take the next legal step required for complete the sale.

They decided to wait.

City Councilor Anna America said, “My questions, for the most part, at least the questions I have now, I mean - I've answered most of my questions. So, I think it's more of getting additional input.”

Park sale opponent Terry Young said, “And so nothing associated with the proposal would change our position.”

The council put off the decision to March 1 at 5 p.m., and they're anticipating getting more public input on the decision.

