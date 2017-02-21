Sweet Potato Drop Biscuits - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sweet Potato Drop Biscuits

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients

  •     1 Triple S Farms Sweet Potatoes
  •     1 1/2 cup Shawnee Mills Self-Rising Flour
  •     6 tbsp Hiland Buttermilk
  •     4 tbsp Hiland Dairy Unsalted Butter , Melted

Instructions

  1. Peel, cook and mash 1 sweet potato. Set aside 3/4 cup mashed potato.
  2. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Place flour in a medium bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the mashed sweet potato, buttermilk and melted butter. Pour over flour, stirring just until combined.
  4. Drop dough (about 3 tablespoons per biscuit) onto pan, allowing 1 inch between biscuits. Bake until lightly brown, about 12 minutes.

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.