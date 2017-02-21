Police Arrest Two Bartlesville Juveniles In Vandalism Case

Bartlesville Police arrested two juveniles in connection with a series of property damage incidents Sunday evening.

Police Captain Jay Hastings says the two, ages 15 and 16, confessed to using a "wrist rocket" style of sling shot to break car and home door windows on the east side of town.

2/20/2017 Related Story: Vandals Strike Bartlesville Neighborhood

Hastings says a patrol officer made a traffic stop Sunday night and saw a sling shot inside the car. He says the officer got their identification and passed the information onto detectives who then talked to the juveniles and their parents.

Police say so far they've taken 10 property damage reports.

Hastings says police were fortunate to have identified the suspects so quickly before they had a chance to do further damage.

He says their report will be sent to the Office of Juvenile Affairs and the Washington County District Attorney's Office.