Tulsa Christmas Parade Committee Donates $5K To Soldier’s Wish

The spirit of the holiday season is alive and well in Tulsa, nearly two months after Christmas.

The Tulsa Christmas Parade committee presented Soldier's Wish with a $5,000 check Tuesday.

Soldier's Wish will use the money to help meet the needs of local military families.

“A lot of times people forget that there are families back here while a service member goes out to fight, and they're fighting also. So, it's an incredible honor for us to get this money to be able to help out a veteran," said Mark Ochsenbein with Soldier’s Wish.

The parade committee said being able to give the check to Soldier's Wish is the reason they work so hard to put the parade together every year.