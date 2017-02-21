OSU Legends Doug Blubaugh, Bryant Reeves Named To Oklahoma Sports Hall Of Fame Class

Legendary Oklahoma State wrestler Doug Blubaugh and basketball great Bryant "Big Country" Reeves will be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2017 induction class, it was announced on Tuesday.

Blubaugh and Reeves are two of six inductees in this year's class that also includes Oklahoma decathlete Jeff Bennett, professional baseball player Bill Greason, University of Central Oklahoma wrestling coach David James and Oklahoma quarterback Jason White.

Blubaugh won the 1960 Olympic gold medal at 160.5 pounds, as well as recognition as the outstanding wrestler in the world. Collegiately, Blubaugh won an NCAA individual title and three All-America honors for Oklahoma State in 1957, and National AAU Freestyle titles in 1957 and 1959.

A year before his Olympic run, he won a gold medal at the 1959 Pan-American Games in Chicago, matching the 1955 achievement of his brother, Jack. They were the first brothers to capture Pan-Am titles.

From a competitive career totaling more than 400 victories against just 17 defeats, Blubaugh turned to coaching. After seven years as an assistant at Michigan State, during which he was Freestyle coach of United States teams in the 1971 Pan-American Games and World Championships, he spent a decade as head coach at Indiana University. Blubaugh was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Member in 1979.

Reeves ranks among the most celebrated college basketball players of his era, as well as Oklahoma State history. The three-time All-American (1993-95) ranks second in Cowboy history in scoring (2,367 points) and rebounding (1,152), and his 58.8 career field goal percentage is the best in school history.

Along with standout guard Randy Rutherford and head coach Eddie Sutton, Reeves helped lead OSU to the 1995 Final Four in Seattle. That season, he scored a school-record 797 points (21.5 per game) and was named the Big Eight Most Valuable Player and the Big Eight Tournament MVP.

The Vancouver Grizzlies selected Reeves with the sixth pick of the 1995 NBA Draft, and he was an All-Rookie Second Team selection in 1996. He played six seasons with the organization and averaged 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game over his career.

The induction ceremony for this year's class will be held Aug. 14 at the Riverwind Showplace Theatre in Norman, Okla.

For tickets or more information, visit the following link: Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame