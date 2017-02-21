TCC, BAFD Create Internship Program For Aspiring Firefighters - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TCC, BAFD Create Internship Program For Aspiring Firefighters

Posted: Updated:
The Broken Arrow Fire Department partnered with Tulsa Community College for a Fire and Emergency Medical Services internship. The Broken Arrow Fire Department partnered with Tulsa Community College for a Fire and Emergency Medical Services internship.
By the time the internship ends, students will have earned essential certifications to get a job as a firefighter. By the time the internship ends, students will have earned essential certifications to get a job as a firefighter.
Joshua Sherman has wanted to be a firefighter since he was a little boy. Joshua Sherman has wanted to be a firefighter since he was a little boy.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

The Broken Arrow Fire Department is teaming up with Tulsa Community College to create an internship for students who want to become firefighters.

By the time the internship ends, students will have earned essential certifications to get a job as a firefighter. That has current and aspiring firefighters excited for the future.

Joshua Sherman has wanted to be a firefighter since he was a little boy.

"This is the greatest opportunity for me," he said.

He is hoping his new internship with the Broken Arrow Fire Department will help him achieve his dream.

"I've lived in the city of Tulsa my entire life, graduated from TCC, and, through them, I've gotten this opportunity to work with Broken Arrow."

The Broken Arrow Fire Department partnered with Tulsa Community College for a Fire and Emergency Medical Services internship.

For the next 20 weeks, the interns will train day in and day out at the Fire Academy.

Chief Jeremy Moore said this is the highest level of training in the state of Oklahoma.

"When they finish our training academy they will graduate with our employees, and they will be prepared to be hired at any fire department here in northeast Oklahoma," Moore said.

That isn't the only benefit of the partnership.

Moore said, “We really felt like this was a win-win so that our employees could get training and college hours at TCC, and we can create a pathway for future fire fighters here at the Broken Arrow Fire Department."

It's an application process, and, so far, only five students have been accepted; Sherman is one of them.

"The road ahead has no guarantee of me being hired with Broken Arrow, but it does have a guarantee of being hired somewhere in the Northeast region," he said.

Moore said, "We may end up hiring some of these interns, and this gives us 20 weeks to evaluate their abilities and skills.

If Broken Arrow does hire an intern, the city will have $14,000 for each person because they've also completed the required training.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.