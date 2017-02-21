Henryetta Drops Ordinance Outlawing Dancing

Folks in Henryetta can dance again after the city council voted to remove a law that made it illegal to dance within 500 feet of churches or schools.

A Valentine's Day dance had to be canceled this year because of the law.

2/21/19 Related Story: Henryetta Dance Canceled Due To 38-Year-Old City Ordinance

When the law was passed in 1979, people from all over the area showed up to dance in protest.

From The KOTV Vault: Vote To Outlaw Public Dancing In 1978 Henryetta