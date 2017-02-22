Tulsa Nanny Accused Of Smoking Meth, Child Neglect

Police arrested a live-in Tulsa nanny Tuesday afternoon after they say she was apparently smoking Meth while watching a toddler.

Officers say at 4:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 8500 block of South 98th East Avenue after the toddler's mother came home and found 27-year-old Raela Baxter passed out and her three-year-old son missing.

Police say the mom got a call from her children's school, saying their live-in nanny had not come to pick them up.

The mom said she drove home and found the garage and front doors open.

Inside, police say the mom found Raela Baxter lying on a bed next to a glass smoking pipe. Her three year old, who was found sleeping near the fireplace was taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Police booked Raela Baxter into the Tulsa County jail on complaints child neglect and drug possession.

Jail records show she has a court appearance set for February 28th.