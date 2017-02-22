Oklahoma Turnpike Tolls Increase March 1st

It'll cost you more to drive on Oklahoma's Turnpikes beginning Wednesday, March 1st.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says a 12-percent increase in tolls for trucks and cars is the first of three rate hikes coming for turnpike drivers.

Additional increases of 2.5 percent have also been approved to take place on January 1, 2018 and in July 2019.

The OTA says the March 1st, 2017 increase is the first since July 2009, when rates were raised 16 percent for both trucks and cars.