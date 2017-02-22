Stillwater Man Arrested For Lewd Acts With A Child

Stillwater police arrested a man they say made inappropriate sexual comments to a 15-year-old girl and tried to touch her. Kwamain Quantay Baker was taken into custody on a charge of lewd acts with a child under 16, according to Captain Kyle Gibbs of the Stillwater Police Department.

The girl told police she was outside a public library at 9th and Main waiting for it to open early Tuesday morning, February 21, 2017. A man approached her and began talking to her - then following her as she left the area.

"The victim reported the suspect began making comments that were sexual in nature and then began trying to touch her. The victim reported that she fled from the male and was able to get away and call the police," Gibbs said.

Baker was taken into custody in Stillwater Wednesday morning, February 22.

"The Police Department wishes to thank the citizens of our community who offered tips and assistance during the search for Baker," Gibbs said in a news release.