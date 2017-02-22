Former Muldrow Teacher Charged With Sexual Misconduct

A former Muldrow High School teacher was arrested Tuesday after being charged with sexual misconduct.

Devin Paige Davis, 25, was booked into the Sequoyah County jail on a charge of soliciting sexual conduct or communicating with a minor student through technology.

KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith reports Davis resigned on January 18 after allegations surfaced of inappropriate actions between her and a student. She had been with the school district for two years.

Davis is being held on a $10,000 bond.