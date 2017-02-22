Collinsville School Counselor Wants To Help Students 'Wobble' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Collinsville School Counselor Wants To Help Students 'Wobble'

Posted: Updated:
Image of two students sitting on wobble chairs. Image of two students sitting on wobble chairs.
Image of students in class. Image of students in class.
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

An elementary school counselor in Collinsville has come up with a way to help kids who have a hard time sitting still to be more focused and engaged in the classroom.

Lee Ann Due is the counselor at Herald Elementary. She works with approximately 600 students in grades 1, 2 and 3.

"A lot of kids, if they can get their body moving, because they're moving anyway, it helps their brain kick back in," she said. "Get that sensory input their brains need and their brains can kick back in and work successfully."

She started a fund raising effort to buy 10 wobble chairs. They're special plastic chairs that do exactly what their name implies.

"I wish that every school had these, these are so good," said Owen, a student.

"It's about $80 a piece, so if you know anything about Oklahoma education and state funding, that's not possible. So I set up a donorschoose.org project to hopefully buy 10 to start with," Due said.

Visit the fundraising page

"The ultimate goal with this is to enable my students to be better learners and be more successful in the classroom," she said.

If the fund raising effort is successful, Due hopes to buy even more chairs.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.