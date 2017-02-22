Tulsa Woman Injured In Cherokee County Crash

The information in this story is from an OHP collision report.

A Tulsa woman was injured in a crash troopers say was likely caused by driving under the influence of alcohol. The wreck took place around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, February 21.

A collision report states Tanya D. Sewell was northbound on Highway 82 about 5 miles north of Tahlequah when she tried to pass the vehicle in front of her. She realized there wasn't enough room to pass, swerved back into the northbound lane then hit a tree, according to OHP.

The 40-year-old woman was taken to a Tulsa hospital where she is said to be stable with head and internal injuries. She wasn't wearing her seat belt, the investigating trooper said.

OHP said she smelled of alcohol and they suspect driving under the influence was the cause of the crash.