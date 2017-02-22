Police Need Help Locating Gravesite After Headstone Found In Tulsa

Tulsa Police Department investigators need assistance from the public with locating the gravesite for a headstone that was found in the area of 3500 S. 129th E. Avenue on Tuesday, February 14.

The headstone is engraved with the words 'Forever In Our Hearts' and has the name 'Haley' on it.

Investigators said they hope someone can identify the headstone so that it can be returned to its proper location.