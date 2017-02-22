TPD Needs Help Locating Man Wanted For Domestic Violence

The Tulsa Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a Tulsa man who is wanted by TPD for domestic Violence resulting in great bodily harm.

John Christopher Curran Jr. was charged January 23, 2017, with domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm, domestic assault or assault & battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault & battery in the presence of a minor, according to online court records.

A warrant was issued for Curran January 23 and his bond has been set at $100,000.

Curran is a white male, 5'10", 180 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Curran's location, contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.