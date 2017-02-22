Oklahoma Senate Committee Approves REAL ID Bill - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Senate Committee Approves REAL ID Bill

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Legislation that would make Oklahoma compliant with the federal REAL ID anti-terrorism law has been approved by a state Senate committee.

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted 34-9 for the House-passed measure Wednesday and sent it to the full Senate for consideration.

2/16/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma House Passes Real ID Act

A 2007 Oklahoma law prevents the state from fully implementing REAL ID, which involves adding security features to state-issued driver's licenses and ID cards. 

Federal officials have said Oklahoma IDs cannot be used to board a commercial aircraft or enter a federal building if they are not compliant by January 2018.

Opponents claim REAL ID is an invasion of privacy, but Republican Senator Kim David of Porter, chairwoman of the committee, says many of her constituents and others say they want REAL ID.

House Bill 1845  

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.