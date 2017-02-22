Sources: Feds, Local Police Serve Warrants At Tulsa Business

Sources say the federal Drug Enforcement Administration along with several other law enforcement agencies served warrants in east Tulsa Wednesday morning.

The location was a business inside a building near 56th and Garnett.

Tulsa Police told News On 6, officers with their Special Operations Team shot bean bag rounds to take out a light and pepper balls to take out surveillance cameras on the building.

Witnesses told News On 6, the SOT officers also used loud speakers to get a possible suspect inside to come out with his hands up.

"It was like I was in the middle of a movie set, honestly. It was a full SWAT team operations going on right in front of me," said Jeff Pace.

Officers were serving several warrants and sources say this one at 56th and Garnett may be a member of the Mexican drug cartel.

When News On 6 showed up, we saw the Oklahoma Highway Patrol escorting a tow truck after it had loaded up a motorcycle located at the building.

No official word on what authorities found inside the building or who was arrested.