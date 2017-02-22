Sources: Feds, Local Police Serve Warrants At Tulsa Business - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sources: Feds, Local Police Serve Warrants At Tulsa Business

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Sources say the federal Drug Enforcement Administration along with several other law enforcement agencies served warrants in east Tulsa Wednesday morning.

The location was a business inside a building near 56th and Garnett.

Tulsa Police told News On 6, officers with their Special Operations Team shot bean bag rounds to take out a light and pepper balls to take out surveillance cameras on the building.

Witnesses told News On 6, the SOT officers also used loud speakers to get a possible suspect inside to come out with his hands up.

"It was like I was in the middle of a movie set, honestly. It was a full SWAT team operations going on right in front of me," said Jeff Pace.

Officers were serving several warrants and sources say this one at 56th and Garnett may be a member of the Mexican drug cartel.

When News On 6 showed up, we saw the Oklahoma Highway Patrol escorting a tow truck after it had loaded up a motorcycle located at the building. 

No official word on what authorities found inside the building or who was arrested.

