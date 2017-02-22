3 Men Questioned In Hit-And-Run Wreck Injuring ODOT Worker

Tulsa police questioned three men after a hit-and-run crash that critically injured an ODOT contract worker Wednesday afternoon.

Police said there have been no arrests made in connection to the hit-and-run.

Witnesses are being credited with helping police track down that truck, a red Ford F-250, quickly.

Within about an hour of the hit-and-run, police say they found the truck at this house near Pine and Sheridan, along with three possible suspects.

It all started around 1 p.m. Wednesday when officers say an ODOT Contract worker was hit by the truck while picking up trash along 169 near the 244 split.

Police said witnesses reported the truck tried to swerve and miss the worker, but hit him anyway, then sped off.

The worker was thrown over the guardrail on the grass below, according to Corporal Brian Collum, TPD. He has at least two broken bones and massive head injuries, the corporal said.

"According to the witnesses, there was no way he could not have known he struck the pedestrian," said TPD Cpl. Brian Collum.

Officers said two witnesses followed the pickup.

They took pictures, got the tag number and a good description of the men inside.

Police said that played a critical role in finding the truck so fast.

At last check, that worker was in critical condition. His name has not been released.

Those who work along the highway say they know it's a dangerous place, and ODOT has launched a campaign to try and make the roadways safer for their workers.

ODOT Risk Management Supervisor Martin Stewart said it's shame when incidents like that take place.

Anyone who works alongside the highway knows the dangers.

"The roadway is our office," Stewart said.

That's why ODOT uses social media, overhead signs and PSAs to remind drivers to be aware and respectful.

"Our business is making sure it's a good, safe means of travel," Stewart said.

Which means drivers should make it their job, while on the road, to keep these workers safe.

"Our time is just as important as theirs," Stewart said. "We want to go home at night. We want to go home to the kids and family."