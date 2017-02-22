New Trial Date Set For Tulsa Police Officer Charged With Murder

A judge sets a new trial date for former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler charged with first-degree murder.

The new date is June 26, 2017.

A second mistrial was declared early Saturday, February 18th for Kepler at his second trial. The court said the jurors could not unanimously agree on a guilty verdict.

Back in November, a judge declared a mistrial in Kepler's first trial for the same reason.

He is accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend in 2014.