New Trial Date Set For Tulsa Police Officer Charged With Murder

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A judge sets a new trial date for former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler charged with first-degree murder.  

The new date is June 26, 2017.  

A second mistrial was declared early Saturday, February 18th for Kepler at his second trial.  The court said the jurors could not unanimously agree on a guilty verdict.  

2/18/2017 Related Story: Mistrial Declared In Former Tulsa Cop's Second Murder Trial

Back in November, a judge declared a mistrial in Kepler's first trial for the same reason.

He is accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend in 2014.

