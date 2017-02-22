DEA Busts Up Suspected Tulsa Drug Running Operation

A Mexican cartel has set up shop in Tulsa and the feds are going after them.

A federal indictment says 11 people used Tulsa as headquarters for their drug running operation involving huge amounts of heroin and meth and millions of dollars.

2/22/2017

This 29-page indictment says those 11 people were selling guns to make money to buy drugs then selling the drugs all over Tulsa. The evidence log shows numerous undercover video of drug deals as well as recorded phone calls where the suspects talk about drug shipments coming into Tulsa and the money they were making from it.

The DEA served several warrants in Tulsa with the help of Tulsa police, OHP and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Tulsa's tactical officers shot bean bags to take out surveillance cameras at one location and used pepper balls to take out the lights, to make it safer for the officers to rush in and do the raid.

The indictment says the suspects talked in code during their phone calls.

It said the suspects used the words, pizza, ice cream, bottle, work and frio to mean methamphetamine and the dark, black, tire, shoe and carbon to refer to heroin and paper for money.

A check of public records shows several of the suspects have been arrested on previous drug cases in Tulsa and Grady counties.

The indictment said if the suspects are convicted, they would have to forfeit this house near 91st and Mingo, along with the Elite Auto Group business near 56th and Garnett and the R and R Auto Group near Pine and Utica.

The indictment said 11 people are looking at 77 different counts all associated with buying and selling drugs.