Vinita Police: Missing Children Located, No Longer Endangered

Vinita police say two children that were missing have been located and are no longer endangered.

Police said 9-year-old David Joseph Pacheco and 4-year-old Ethan Mitchell Pacheco were last seen at the school around noon Wednesday.

Police said they were searching for Diosa Pacheco, their biological mother. They said she is only allowed supervised visits.

Around 10:30 p.m., police said the boys were located and no longer endangered.

No other details have been released at this time.