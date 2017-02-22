Constituents Discuss Health Care, President Trump, With OK Congressman

Thursday, Lucas has a town hall in Guthrie and in Yukon Friday.

Sandie Howard said, “The congressman was willing to have a town hall meeting, unlike our senators.”

In Wednesday’s town hall meeting, several people asked Representative Frank Lucas to go against the president and support the Affordable Care Act.

Wednesday, Oklahoma Congressman Frank Lucas held a town hall meeting in Sapulpa.

It did not have the theatrics of town halls in other states, but people who showed up were concerned about the same things; many had questions about health care, and many had concerns about President Donald Trump.

Lucas said he's not sure yet what kind of president, Mr. Trump will be.

"Right or wrong, he's been consistent," he said.

In Wednesday's town hall meeting, several people asked him to go against the president and support the Affordable Care Act.

"If you just turn it off like, whack, you have 30 million people without health insurance," Lucas said.

The representative said it's too expensive to keep as-is, but held back any stronger criticism or support.

Against the backdrop of protests elsewhere over the planned repeal, the police were present but not needed Wednesday.

Even some folks who didn't think Lucas fully answered their questions got some satisfaction.

Several people wanted him to push an investigation of Russia, do something about the debt, or deal with a local issue they couldn't get resolved, but most wanted answers about health care.

Lucas said he believed a new plan would come out next week.

Fran Redding from Creek County said, “I wanted to encourage him to keep the ACA. It's a very important program and we need to continue.”

Lucas said he expected a lot of questions about ACA, and wasn't surprised his town halls are starting off like this.

“They're going to be forceful and have direct questions, but they're going to be civil,” he said.

