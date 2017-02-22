Washington County, FEMA Offering Storm Shelter Rebate Program

"That's our ultimate goal, is to keep our citizens safe," said Melissa Lindgren, deputy director of Washington County Emergency Management.

That's why Washington County Emergency Management is applying for grant money from FEMA to help more homeowners afford them.

Storm shelters must be approved by Washington County Emergency Management and must meet FEMA guidelines.

Terri Francis would like to install a storm shelter on her property. She lives south of Bartlesville in rural Washington County, and every severe weather season, she's reminded she and her family are unprotected in their mobile home.

"It's a major safety issue for my family, where we're located," Francis explained, "because we're too far from town to get into any type of shelter."

But storm shelters are expensive, anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000.

FEMA will reimburse the approved homeowner 75 percent of the storm shelter's cost, up to $2,000.

Interested applicants must attend an informational meeting this week to learn about the process.

Applicants cannot already have a storm shelter or safe room on their property. The applicant must be the owner of his or her home, and it must be his or her primary residence. Rentals, vacation homes or businesses will not be approved.

For those who live in mobile homes, applicants must own the property as well.

Applicants who live in a flood plain will likely not be approved.

To qualify for the grant money, Washington County must submit 150 qualified applications. Then, the county will randomly select 100 homeowners to receive the rebates.

Lindgren said it's an arduous process for the county to apply for the grants, and it can take over a year for a homeowner to complete the process, but it's worth it.

"Funding is always an issue when somebody wants to install a storm shelter; this is the perfect opportunity to get one," Lindgren said.

Francis is hoping she's one of the lucky 100 homeowners who will be chosen. Until then, she and her family are at the mercy of Oklahoma weather.

"It's very scary," Francis said, "especially because our grandkids live here on the property and we've still got a 9-year-old at home. It's very scary for me to have nowhere to take them where it's safe."

You must attend one of the following meetings to apply for the rebate program: