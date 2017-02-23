Police: Tulsa Man Takes Daughter, Steals Bicycle At Gunpoint - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Tulsa Man Takes Daughter, Steals Bicycle At Gunpoint

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a man for taking his two-year-old daughter from an Tulsa apartment and robbing another person at gunpoint early Thursday.  

Witnesses told police Ricky Freeman, 37, was armed with a handgun when he knocked on the doors of several apartments near 11th and Sheridan at about 12:50 a.m. demanding to see his daughter.

Police said Freeman eventually found the child and took off with her.  

They said a man told police a short time later Freeman stole his bicycle at gunpoint at 6th and Sheridan and rode off.

Police spotted Ricky Freeman a short time later, without his daughter, and took him into custody.  

Captain Eric Nelson says officers located the child unharmed in a room in the nearby Rest Inn and Suites.

They booked Ricky Freeman into the Tulsa County jail.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.