Police: Tulsa Man Takes Daughter, Steals Bicycle At Gunpoint

Police arrested a man for taking his two-year-old daughter from an Tulsa apartment and robbing another person at gunpoint early Thursday.

Witnesses told police Ricky Freeman, 37, was armed with a handgun when he knocked on the doors of several apartments near 11th and Sheridan at about 12:50 a.m. demanding to see his daughter.

Police said Freeman eventually found the child and took off with her.

They said a man told police a short time later Freeman stole his bicycle at gunpoint at 6th and Sheridan and rode off.

Police spotted Ricky Freeman a short time later, without his daughter, and took him into custody.

Captain Eric Nelson says officers located the child unharmed in a room in the nearby Rest Inn and Suites.

They booked Ricky Freeman into the Tulsa County jail.