Fire Damages Tulsa Home

Posted: Updated:
By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A family of four was forced out of their Tulsa home after a fire late Wednesday.

Firefighters got the call at about 10:45 p.m. to the home in the 9600 block of South 98th East Place.

Two neighbors, one of whom is a Tulsa police officer, ran over to the house and tried to fight it with fire extinguishers but were forced out by the smoke.

The fire was confined to a bedroom and no one was injured.  

The fire department said the home did not have a working smoke detector.  Red Cross was called out to assist the family.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
