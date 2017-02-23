Fire Damages Tulsa Home

A family of four was forced out of their Tulsa home after a fire late Wednesday.

Firefighters got the call at about 10:45 p.m. to the home in the 9600 block of South 98th East Place.

Two neighbors, one of whom is a Tulsa police officer, ran over to the house and tried to fight it with fire extinguishers but were forced out by the smoke.

The fire was confined to a bedroom and no one was injured.

The fire department said the home did not have a working smoke detector. Red Cross was called out to assist the family.